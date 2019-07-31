Congresswoman Torres Small still outraising GOP opponents
The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 07:54 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small continues to outraise her Republican opponents in her re-election bid for a key Congressional seat in southern New Mexico.
Federal election records show the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $1,091,386 during her first six months in office after winning the seat in November.
Records show she had around $1 million cash on hand. Republican Yvette Herrell, who lost to Torres Small last year and is seeking a rematch, raised $312,000 during the same period and reported having $307,000 cash on hand. But to win the GOP nomination Herrell will have to go through Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys who is also running.
Records show Mathys reported raising $180,000 and had around $160,000 cash on hand. No other candidates have declared for the seat.
