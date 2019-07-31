Congresswoman Torres Small still outraising GOP opponents | KOB 4
Advertisement

Congresswoman Torres Small still outraising GOP opponents

Congresswoman Torres Small still outraising GOP opponents

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 07:54 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small continues to outraise her Republican opponents in her re-election bid for a key Congressional seat in southern New Mexico.

Advertisement

Federal election records show the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $1,091,386 during her first six months in office after winning the seat in November.

Records show she had around $1 million cash on hand. Republican Yvette Herrell, who lost to Torres Small last year and is seeking a rematch, raised $312,000 during the same period and reported having $307,000 cash on hand. But to win the GOP nomination Herrell will have to go through Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys who is also running.

Records show Mathys reported raising $180,000 and had around $160,000 cash on hand. No other candidates have declared for the seat.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 31, 2019 07:54 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by caretaker, CYFD in death of 11-month-old girl
Lawsuit alleges wrongdoing by caretaker, CYFD in death of 11-month-old girl
Las Vegas mayor schedules secret meeting, misses deadline to submit city budget
Las Vegas mayor schedules secret meeting, misses deadline to submit city budget
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
Repeat sex offender set to be sentenced
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: The dump next door, hundreds of abandoned properties in Albuquerque
Child bullying: What to look out for
Child bullying: What to look out for
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Morning Shift Salute: BioPark zookeepers
Morning Shift Salute: BioPark zookeepers