Congresswoman Torres Small still outraising GOP opponents

Federal election records show the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $1,091,386 during her first six months in office after winning the seat in November.

Records show she had around $1 million cash on hand. Republican Yvette Herrell, who lost to Torres Small last year and is seeking a rematch, raised $312,000 during the same period and reported having $307,000 cash on hand. But to win the GOP nomination Herrell will have to go through Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys who is also running.