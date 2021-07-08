Connie Mack World Series marks its return to Farmington

"When we had to cancel it in 2020, we were absolutely devastated, so it feels great, the communities excited the teams are more excited than ever I really feel a little bit more of a buzz in the air, that I haven't felt in previous years with people, you know, even more excited to get back out there," said Snyder.

Ricketts Park is now new and improved.

"We were able to add handicap accessible seats, wheelchair-- so just some necessary upgrades,” Snyder said