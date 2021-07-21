Connie World Series readies for full comeback after pandemic

Diana Castillo
Updated: July 21, 2021 06:49 PM
Created: July 21, 2021 05:29 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M - The Connie Mack World Series is getting back into the swing of things. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the series last year.
But first comes the preparation for the comeback – safety barriers and preparing the food.
"We missed it last year, so we appreciate it even more and I think the fans so everybody's gonna be happy to be back," said Sherry Foutz, owner of Advertising Ideas.
Players from all over the country started arriving in Farmington Wednesday.
"It is a fun time to welcome these teams and to show them the respect that their participation in this event is worth first class souvenirs," Foutz said.
A parade and other events will take place Thursday, July 22, and will continue through July 31.
The tournament will have no capacity limits now that the state is fully reopen.
