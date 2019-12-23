Construction on Southern Boulevard completed

“My customers are so wonderful, they'd ask, 'How things going, is it hurting you?' My general answer was 'you're here so obviously not.' they really supported us,” Joseph Guzzardi said.

The improvements on Southern Boulevard include a four-lane divided roadway, bicycle lanes, intersection improvements, new signs and stripes and new traffic signals.



The project was scheduled to be finished earlier this year but there were delays when crews had to replace sewer lines.

Rio Rancho is looking at a second phase of construction on Southern Boulevard. However, it’s still in the planning stages.