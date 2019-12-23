Construction on Southern Boulevard completed

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A major road project in Rio Rancho is finally over.
The $14 million project on Southern Boulevard wrapped up after 15 months of construction.
Joe's Pasta had a front row seat to all the construction.
The owner said he was worried about construction possibly impacting his business, but he said the customers kept coming.
“My customers are so wonderful, they'd ask, 'How things going, is it hurting you?' My general answer was 'you're here so obviously not.' they really supported us,” Joseph Guzzardi said.
The improvements on Southern Boulevard include a four-lane divided roadway, bicycle lanes, intersection improvements, new signs and stripes and new traffic signals.
The project was scheduled to be finished earlier this year but there were delays when crews had to replace sewer lines.
Rio Rancho is looking at a second phase of construction on Southern Boulevard. However, it’s still in the planning stages.
