Construction starts in New Mexico on 35K acres for wind farm | KOB 4
Advertisement

Construction starts in New Mexico on 35K acres for wind farm

Construction starts in New Mexico on 35K acres for wind farm

The Associated Press
Created: May 13, 2020 07:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Construction has started on 35,000 acres of state trust land for the La Joya Wind Farm in New Mexico’s Torrance County.

The project about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the Village of Encino includes a mix of private and state trust land.

Advertisement

Avangrid Renewables was awarded the state land by New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard through an open bid process last September.

When completed, the project will consist of 111 turbines and have a total generating capacity of 306 megawatts.

The portion sited on state trust land will include 74 new wind turbines capable of generating a total of 207 megawatts.

The project is expected to be in operation by the end of this year.

Once operational, the output of the La Joya Wind Farm will be delivered to the Public Service Company of New Mexico.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
New Mexico faces moth invasion
New Mexico faces moth invasion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7
Elephant Butte business owners hold their breath for governor to reopen state economy
Elephant Butte business owners hold their breath for governor to reopen state economy
Advertisement


MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
New Mexico forester issues restrictions due to fire danger
New Mexico forester issues restrictions due to fire danger
Fire in northern New Mexico continues to threaten homes
Fire in northern New Mexico continues to threaten homes