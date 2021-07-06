Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho

The city is also reporting high gross receipt levels from the "shop local" movement. He's looking to reinvest the money.

The mayor has already approved proposals for "The Boardwalk" in Enchanted Hills.

"It's a container village, very similar to the Tin Can Alley," Hull said.

People can expect retail, food, a beer garden, a covered dining area, and farmers market spaces.

"Really bring that new level of culture to the City of Rio Rancho, something we've been missing for a really long time," he said.

The Boardwalk is scheduled to break ground in the fall.

