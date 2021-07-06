Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 06, 2021 10:33 PM
Created: July 06, 2021 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Campus Park and the Sky Room Amphitheater are the newest attractions in Rio Rancho.
Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said seeing people enjoy the new additions for the Fourth of July has him thinking there is more expansion to be done.
"With more funding, we could see more amenities," he said. "First off, the expansion of this park and second off, we want to look at connecting trails that start to create connectivity between the hospital and City Hall and the college campuses and work venues."
Hull says the city has seen a strong economic recovery after the height of the pandemic.
The city is also reporting high gross receipt levels from the "shop local" movement. He's looking to reinvest the money.
The mayor has already approved proposals for "The Boardwalk" in Enchanted Hills.
"It's a container village, very similar to the Tin Can Alley," Hull said.
People can expect retail, food, a beer garden, a covered dining area, and farmers market spaces.
"Really bring that new level of culture to the City of Rio Rancho, something we've been missing for a really long time," he said.
The Boardwalk is scheduled to break ground in the fall.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company