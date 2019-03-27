Contaminated soil cleaned up at Los Alamos' Omega site | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Contaminated soil cleaned up at Los Alamos' Omega site

Contaminated soil cleaned up at Los Alamos' Omega site

The Associated Press
March 27, 2019 10:57 AM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - A contractor has finished cleaning up contaminated soil at a former research reactor site at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Advertisement

Environmental officials with the U.S. Energy Department confirmed Tuesday that the work was done by Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos.

Officials believe the polychlorinated biphenyl, or PCB, contamination was caused by electrical transformers that served the reactor site.

The chemicals were discovered during sampling of a former storm drain adjacent to the transformers.

Workers removed 300 cubic yards (230 cubic meters) of contaminated soil and graded the site. The soil was put into large sacks and will be hauled off to a disposal site in Utah.

Several reactors were located at the Omega site. The first was built in 1943 at the start of the Manhattan Project. The last one operated until 1992.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 27, 2019 10:57 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
Advertisement




Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Jersey Mike's, Make a Wish team up to help make kids' dreams come true
Jersey Mike's, Make a Wish team up to help make kids' dreams come true
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later