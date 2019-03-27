Contaminated soil cleaned up at Los Alamos' Omega site

The chemicals were discovered during sampling of a former storm drain adjacent to the transformers.

Workers removed 300 cubic yards (230 cubic meters) of contaminated soil and graded the site. The soil was put into large sacks and will be hauled off to a disposal site in Utah.

Several reactors were located at the Omega site. The first was built in 1943 at the start of the Manhattan Project. The last one operated until 1992.

