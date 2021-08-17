Contaminated water spilled at Los Alamos National Laboratory | KOB 4
Contaminated water spilled at Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Associated Press
Created: August 17, 2021 11:21 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two hundred gallons of contaminated water spilled at the Los Alamos National Laboratory nearly a month ago

The incident occurred after a worker failed to close a cooling valve.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the July 19 incident at the lab’s plutonium facility caused some of the liquid to flow into an air vent and an inactive glove box used for handling radioactive materials.

The lab said workers discovered mildly radioactive water on the facility’s first floor near a pump room and a small amount of water in the basement and that there was no risk to employees or the public.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

