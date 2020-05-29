Continued ban on fitness classes frustrates owner of small studio

Kai Porter
Updated: May 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: May 29, 2020 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Beginning June 1, gyms in New Mexico can begin operation at 50% capacity.
However, the owner of Bodylanguage Barre Studio in northeast Albuquerque said she will have to remain closed.
“We can meet the standard, probably, above and beyond what larger facilities are capable of doing," Monica Coshenet said.
Under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s latest public health order, group fitness classes are still banned.
“So, when I look at my studio and what I offer, we are 100% fitness class based," Coshenet said. "It’s the only way that people come in to see us here.”
Coshenet has been closed since mid-March, but she feels like she could resume her classes safely. She said her clients could maintain social distancing in her studio.
“At the barre, everybody could be spaced out 6-feet apart. Even in our cycling and our TRX classes-- there is enough space to cut it, so we were probably even below 50% capacity,” she said.
A spokesperson for the governor said the ban on group glasses is "specifically to protect public health – fitness classes involve a gathering of people within close distance of each other in an enclosed space, which is not safe.”
However, Coshenet believes her studio wouldn't be any riskier than going to a regular gym.
“I’m frustrated mostly because I didn’t receive, and nobody, as far as I understand, understands the clarification on why a really large gym, some of which have already stated that even at 50%, they can have hundreds of people within their facility, and yet something is saying it’s unsafe to offer group classes in an intimate setting such as this where 10-12 people tops are all going to be within my eyesight or an instructor’s eyesight.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company