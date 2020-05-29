Continued ban on fitness classes frustrates owner of small studio

“So, when I look at my studio and what I offer, we are 100% fitness class based," Coshenet said. "It’s the only way that people come in to see us here.”

Coshenet has been closed since mid-March, but she feels like she could resume her classes safely. She said her clients could maintain social distancing in her studio.

“At the barre, everybody could be spaced out 6-feet apart. Even in our cycling and our TRX classes-- there is enough space to cut it, so we were probably even below 50% capacity,” she said.

A spokesperson for the governor said the ban on group glasses is "specifically to protect public health – fitness classes involve a gathering of people within close distance of each other in an enclosed space, which is not safe.”

However, Coshenet believes her studio wouldn't be any riskier than going to a regular gym.

“I’m frustrated mostly because I didn’t receive, and nobody, as far as I understand, understands the clarification on why a really large gym, some of which have already stated that even at 50%, they can have hundreds of people within their facility, and yet something is saying it’s unsafe to offer group classes in an intimate setting such as this where 10-12 people tops are all going to be within my eyesight or an instructor’s eyesight.”

