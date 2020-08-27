Controversial CDC guidance on COVID-19 testing baffles state officials

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan was critical of the Centers for Disease Control's decision to change the guidance of who should be tested for COVID-19.
"I don't understand what is going on with the CDC and the federal government except to say this, there is not a strategy," the governor said.
The CDC quietly changed its testing guidelines on its website Monday. It said people did not need to be tested if they were exposed to the virus and not showing symptoms.
However, the agency backtracked later in the week after outcry from the medical community, which said the change was counterintuitive.
"If you have contact with someone with an active COVID infection," said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department. "I think its just plain common sense that you want to get tested."
The CDC's new guidance says "all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients" may consider getting a test.
