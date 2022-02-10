Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on

KOB 4 asked if they could name any of the local organizations they are working with – but they didn't name any.

"They were given notice, and they were not given the ability, because this area of the wilderness is closed," Patterson said. "They were not given the ability to go in there and see if those cattle belong to anybody."

There are concerns raised that branded cattle could be among the feral cows, and there are also concerns about wolves and other predators. Patterson said those have gone unaddressed.

"How do we have any assurance? Since they've lied to us on almost all of these matters, that we can trust what they say now?" Patterson said.

Patterson said that's $150,000 worth of beef they are going to leave to decompose in the Gila. The Forest Service said it is consider an environmentally responsible way for wildlife to return to the ecosystem. They said they plan to wrap up the operation Friday.