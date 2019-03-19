Controversial program to catch speeders could be coming back to Santa Fe
Marian Camacho
March 19, 2019 06:37 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - A controversial program could be coming back to the state's capitol city in an effort to catch speeders in the act.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and top police officials are in favor of bringing back parked, un-manned speed-monitoring vehicles.
The city's Public Safety Committee is scheduled to hear a request to partner with Verra Mobility Corporation out of Arizona to put the vehicles on Santa Fe roadsides.
The vehicles use radar and cameras to capture images of passing cars and issue tickets to those drivers who are speeding.
Police say using such technology frees up officers to be able to respond to more serious crimes.
Mayor Webber told the New Mexican that if the contract with Verra Mobility is approved, police have recommended a "grace period" in order to allow drivers to get used to the vehicles.
This would not be the first time the program was in place in Santa Fe, in fact, it was in place for about four years before being shut down in 2013.
