Controversial program to catch speeders could be coming back to Santa Fe

The vehicles use radar and cameras to capture images of passing cars and issue tickets to those drivers who are speeding.

Police say using such technology frees up officers to be able to respond to more serious crimes.

Mayor Webber told the New Mexican that if the contract with Verra Mobility is approved, police have recommended a "grace period" in order to allow drivers to get used to the vehicles.

This would not be the first time the program was in place in Santa Fe, in fact, it was in place for about four years before being shut down in 2013.