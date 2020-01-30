Convicted child rapist has prison sentence reduced

“I am deeply saddened and angered by what is transpiring here,” said Carrie Bruvold. “Rollie Bruvold, who is here before you, sexually abused me when I was a child.”

Bruvold was expected to be able to walk out of jail as early as Thursday. However, the state attorney general and district attorney teamed up to fight for justice for the other two women Bruvold is accused of raping when they were children.

“While we are extremely saddened that his convictions were overturned by the recent Court of Appeals opinion, we are determined to do everything in our power to make sure that we remedy that and present a new case so that we can hold this individual accountable,” said Raul Torrez, Bernalillo County District Attorney.

A grand jury indicted Bruvold Wednesday on 14 new rape charges that stemmed from the other two women's cases.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Bruvold as he awaits trial on the new child rape charges.

He will remain in custody until that hearing.