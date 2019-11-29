Convicted New Mexico murderer, on the run for more than a year, arrested in Maine

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man convicted of murder in New Mexico was arrested more than 2,000 miles away in Maine after having been on the run for more than a year.
Authorities say Ernesto Valdez violated probation when he cut his electronic ankle monitor and fled New Mexico in November 2018.
Valdez was convicted in the 2010 murder of a 26-year-old man which occurred near the Railyard District in Santa Fe. Police say the victim was hit with a rock and stabbed several times in the chest.
Valdez pleaded guilty – alongside his brother – to second degree murder. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and in April 2018 Valdez was released on probation. He was subsequently referred to anger management courses and required to wear an ankle monitor.
According to court records, in November 2018, Valdez “cut off an assigned GPS monitor” and then left New Mexico – which was a violation of his probation.
It took more than a year for authorities to catch up with Valdez who was located by law enforcement in Maine earlier this week. He remains locked up in a jail in Maine and is awaiting transport back to New Mexico.
Valdez has a court date set in New Mexico for December 19.
