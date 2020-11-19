Convictions in 2 killings upheld; new testimony standard set

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a man’s first-degree murder convictions in the 2014 killings of two Santa Fe teens as the justices set a new standard for courts to consider eyewitness testimony identifying a criminal suspect.

The justices upheld Ricardo Martinez’s convictions in the 2014 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Venancio Cisneros and Cisneros’ 13-year-old girlfriend, who the ruling identified only by initials.