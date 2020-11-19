Convictions in 2 killings upheld; new testimony standard set

The Associated Press
Created: November 19, 2020 12:47 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a man’s first-degree murder convictions in the 2014 killings of two Santa Fe teens as the justices set a new standard for courts to consider eyewitness testimony identifying a criminal suspect.
The justices upheld Ricardo Martinez’s convictions in the 2014 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Venancio Cisneros and Cisneros’ 13-year-old girlfriend, who the ruling identified only by initials.
The new standard precludes admission of eyewitness identifications produced by “unnecessarily suggestive” police procedures.
The ruling said the eyewitness testimony was properly admitted at trial both under the newly adopted state standard and a federal rule it replaced.
