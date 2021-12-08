Cooking appliance malfunctions, causes scare at Piedra Vista High School

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Just minutes before the first bell went off at Piedra Vista High School, the Farmington Police Department and the school district posted to social media. stating that police and firefighters were responding to a fire at the school. The building was evacuated and others were told to stay away.

“The police department responded to assist the fire department and set up a perimeter and make sure that no students or staff did not enter the building until it was determined to be safe,“ said Nicole Brown, a Farmington police spokesperson.