Cooks Peak Fire grows to 20,000 acres, evacuation orders in place

Tamara Lopez
Updated: April 20, 2022 06:12 PM
Created: April 20, 2022 04:05 PM
OCATE, N.M. – Evacuation orders are in place for several of the communities near the Cooks Peak Fire. Officials estimate the fire has burned 20,000 acres so far.
The fire started on private land just north of Ocate in Mora County. There’s reportedly been no injuries or damage to structures, but officials said these windy conditions have made it difficult to fight the fire.
“It’s a very fast-moving fire, a fast-growing fire, it’s currently burning toward the east. It’s burning a few different heads so to speak, it’s kind of like a hand with a bunch of fingers, it’s spreading to the East with these red flag winds. These winds have been pretty hard for the past few days,” said Matthew Garcia, Cooks Peak Fire spokesperson.
Mora and Colfax County Sheriff’s offices are using the "Ready, Set, Go" program for evacuation statuses. Right now, in Mora County, County Road 009 and Ocate have already been evacuated.
The towns of Sweet Water, Rayado, Sunny Side and Miami are under “ready” status – which means they should be prepared to leave immediately if necessary.
There are evacuation centers set up at Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, Wagon Mound Public Schools and Mora Schools. As for livestock evacuations, the American Legion Pavilion in Mora is available.
