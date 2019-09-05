Country music singer killed in crash near Taos

Prior to the crash, Harris had posted a series of tearful videos to her Instagram story. Harris, who said she had family in Taos, said she spent the last 20 years visiting the area. She recalled visiting Taos with her father, who had previously passed away.

Harris said she was going to be playing at a festival in the town.

She was only 30 years old. NBC News reports that she had a 6-year-old daughter.