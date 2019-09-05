Country music singer killed in crash near Taos | KOB 4
Country music singer killed in crash near Taos

Joshua Panas
September 05, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Kylie Rae Harris, a country music star from Texas, died in a crash near Taos, according to NBC News.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office reports two drivers were killed in the three-vehicle crash, which happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 522.

In addition to Harris, a 16-year-old from San Cristobal, New Mexico was killed. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

Prior to the crash, Harris had posted a series of tearful videos to her Instagram story. Harris, who said she had family in Taos, said she spent the last 20 years visiting the area. She recalled visiting Taos with her father, who had previously passed away.

Harris said she was going to be playing at a festival in the town. 

She was only 30 years old. NBC News reports that she had a 6-year-old daughter. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: September 05, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 02:57 PM

