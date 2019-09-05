Country music singer killed in crash near Taos
Joshua Panas
September 05, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Kylie Rae Harris, a country music star from Texas, died in a crash near Taos, according to NBC News.
The Taos County Sheriff's Office reports two drivers were killed in the three-vehicle crash, which happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 522.
In addition to Harris, a 16-year-old from San Cristobal, New Mexico was killed. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.
Prior to the crash, Harris had posted a series of tearful videos to her Instagram story. Harris, who said she had family in Taos, said she spent the last 20 years visiting the area. She recalled visiting Taos with her father, who had previously passed away.
Harris said she was going to be playing at a festival in the town.
She was only 30 years old. NBC News reports that she had a 6-year-old daughter.
Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station— Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019
Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: September 05, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 02:57 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved