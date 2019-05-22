NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. - Sierra County commissioners have passed a resolution opposing the placement of migrants in that area.
The commission approved the resolution Tuesday night.
Commissioners say migrants in other parts of southern New Mexico including Las Cruces and Deming are straining the resources.
According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the resolution also calls on President Trump to close the U.S. - Mexico border to immigration.
