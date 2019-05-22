NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources | KOB 4
NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources

Marian Camacho
May 22, 2019

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. - Sierra County commissioners have passed a resolution opposing the placement of migrants in that area.

The commission approved the resolution Tuesday night.

Commissioners say migrants in other parts of southern New Mexico including Las Cruces and Deming are straining the resources.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the resolution also calls on President Trump to close the U.S. - Mexico border to immigration.

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 22, 2019
Created: May 22, 2019

