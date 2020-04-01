County votes to close Santa Fe juvenile detention center | KOB 4
County votes to close Santa Fe juvenile detention center

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 01, 2020 09:07 AM
Created: April 01, 2020 08:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The juvenile detention center in Santa Fe will be shutting down. County commissioners voted Tuesday night to close the facility. 

The commission has negotiated a contract with San Juan County to house inmates, but they are still in negotiations with Bernalillo County for a similar contract. There's only four inmates in custody at this time. 

Officials say the facility could be used to house adult inmates or shelter the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Statement from Bernalillo County about the ongoing contract with Santa Fe County:

“We are starting a large scale renovation at the Youth Service Center very soon, so we are not taking on many contracts at this time as our space will be limited,” said Craig Sparks, the director of the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center.

