Couple accused of assault at Santa Fe laundromat return to get their laundry

Kai Porter
March 22, 2019 06:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police say a couple is accused of assaulting someone outside a laundromat over the weekend. They returned to the scene of the crime after forgetting their laundry.

The alleged assault happened Saturday at about 12:20 p.m. outside the Wash Tub at Cerrillos Road and Camino Consuelo, according to police.

Police say the couple fled in a black Dodge Charger with a tint, a rear spoiler, with a New Mexico chile license plate.

Then the couple returned at about 2:00 p.m. to retrieve their laundry that they had left behind.

When they returned the man had shaved off his mustache and they had also changed jackets.

Police have released surveillance pictures, asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Santa Fe Police are asking you to contact Detective John Boerth at (505) 955-5093 or jdboerth@santafenm.gov if you have any information.

Kai Porter


Updated: March 22, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: March 22, 2019 05:04 PM

