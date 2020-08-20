Couple accused of killing man, burying him in shallow grave in northern NM

"We dug just a little bit and we did find evidence that was consistent with what he had described about an area that was burnt and a burial site," Hogrefe said. "We did find pieces of vertebrae so we stopped.”

New Mexico State Police took over the investigation because they initiated Morgas' missing person's report.

Investigators believe it was Lenegrav’s idea to kill Morgas because he had made fun of her for being the victim of sex crime, and had a video of her buying drugs that he threatened to give to CYFD in an effort to get her kids taken away.

Court documents allege the couple strangled Morgas, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2010. In an attempt to destroy evidence, investigators say the couple smashed his teeth with a shovel, causing the top half of his head came off.

Police believe the couple picked the spot in Miranda Canyon because Montoya had previously dug a grave for another man he had been asked to kill years ago.

"He does have a significant criminal history which the district attorney’s office is taking a close look at," Hogrefe said. "They have filed a motion for no bond detention on him, so that’s a pretty good indicator that he’s a serious violent offender, doesn’t belong in our community.”

Lenesgrav and Montoya are charged with first degree murder. They are being held ahead of detention hearings.