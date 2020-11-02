Court dismisses Navajo Nation general election lawsuit | KOB 4
Court dismisses Navajo Nation general election lawsuit

Court dismisses Navajo Nation general election lawsuit

The Associated Press
Created: November 02, 2020 11:36 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Window Rock Judicial District has dismissed a complaint filed by a member of the Navajo Nation that sought to force a primary election that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eloise Brown filed the lawsuit in August, claiming the voting rights of the Navajo people were violated when the Navajo Nation Council overrode a veto by the tribal president and canceled the primary election.

Judge Malcolm Begay dismissed the lawsuit last Tuesday, arguing that Brown did not follow provisions in tribal law to sue the tribe and as a result the court did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

The decision came days after the tribe filed a motion to dismiss the case.


