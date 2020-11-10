Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide

According to court documents, Alirez told investigators he believed his girlfriend was allowing people to have sex with him while he slept, and also thought there were multiple children being molested that he needed to save.

The criminal complaint states Alirez bought a gun last week and, “planned to use the handgun to shoot and kill his nieces and nephews. Alejandro talked with his two sisters and was upset that they would not kill their children.”

When Alirez got into an argument with his girlfriend Sunday, his mom called San Miguel County Deputies to perform a welfare check.

Alirez said he changed his plans once deputies arrived, which resulted in him shooting his girlfriend Cristal Cervantes, 33, and Victor Cervantes, 89.

Alirez also told police he livestreamed the killings so people would know what was happening and that he was upset he was not able to kill any of his nieces or nephews.

None of the deputies Alirez allegedly shot at were injured during the welfare check.

State Police were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Alirez.