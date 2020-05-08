Court overturns restitution order for extradition costs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico court ruling says criminal defendants generally cannot be ordered to pay restitution for costs of being extradited from another state to stand trial.

A Court of Appeals ruling Monday overturns a trial judge’s restitution order that a woman pay just over $2,100 to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department for costs of being extradited in a forgery case stemming from a 2010 shoplifting arrest.