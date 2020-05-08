Court overturns restitution order for extradition costs | KOB 4
Court overturns restitution order for extradition costs

The Associated Press
May 08, 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico court ruling says criminal defendants generally cannot be ordered to pay restitution for costs of being extradited from another state to stand trial.

A Court of Appeals ruling Monday overturns a trial judge’s restitution order that a woman pay just over $2,100 to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department for costs of being extradited in a forgery case stemming from a 2010 shoplifting arrest.

Natisha George pleaded guilty to forgery under an agreement in which charges of identity theft and concealing identity were dismissed. But she appealed the trial judge’s order that she pay restitution for the costs of being returned to New Mexico from New York where she had moved to live with her father.

George contended that New Mexico law doesn’t authorize restitution for extradition costs and the Court of Appeals agreed.

The ruing said there was no direct relationship between George’s criminal conduct and the extradition costs and that extradition costs typically are a non-recoverable cost of administering a system of justice.


