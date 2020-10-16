Court rejects bid to extend vote counting on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
Court rejects bid to extend vote counting on Navajo Nation

The Associated Press
Created: October 16, 2020 10:14 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a bid to give an extra 10 days after Election Day to count ballots mailed by Navajo Nation members living on the Arizona portion of the tribe’s reservation.

Thursday's ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an effort by six Navajos who sought more time for authorities to count ballots.

They alleged mail service on the reservation is much slower and less accessible than other parts of the state so ballots should be counted if postmarked by Election Day but received by election officials up to 10 days later.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

