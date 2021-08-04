Court upholds Santa Fe regulations on campaign disclosure | KOB 4
Court upholds Santa Fe regulations on campaign disclosure

The Associated Press
Created: August 04, 2021 07:21 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected efforts by a libertarian-leaning group in New Mexico to shield future financial contributions from public disclosure in defiance of a requirement enacted by the city of Santa Fe.

The 10th District Court of Appeals in Denver on Tuesday dismissed a request by the Albuquerque-based Rio Grande Foundation to invalidate Santa Fe's campaign finance provisions as unconstitutional.

The dispute stems from a failed city ballot initiative in 2017 to tax sugary beverages to shore up spending on early childhood education.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

