Court upholds Santa Fe regulations on campaign disclosure

Created: August 04, 2021 07:21 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected efforts by a libertarian-leaning group in New Mexico to shield future financial contributions from public disclosure in defiance of a requirement enacted by the city of Santa Fe.
The 10th District Court of Appeals in Denver on Tuesday dismissed a request by the Albuquerque-based Rio Grande Foundation to invalidate Santa Fe's campaign finance provisions as unconstitutional.
The dispute stems from a failed city ballot initiative in 2017 to tax sugary beverages to shore up spending on early childhood education.
