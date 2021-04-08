Couy Griffin involved in heated Otero County Commission meeting

Griffin, who is facing federal charges in connection to the Capitol riots, denied the allegations.

During the meeting, Griffin also pushed for a resolution to reopen the county 100%. It failed by a 2-1 vote.

However, commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter to the state auditor and attorney general, asking them to speed up their investigation of Griffin and his alleged abuse of county funds.

Griffin called the investigations a political attack.

"I’m in this recall thing they got going, and so now they can use this scary word of investigations against me just to further try to damage and slander me politically, and it’s all politics," he said.

Griffin has not been charged at the state level. Officials said those investigations are still underway.

