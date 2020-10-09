COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 09, 2020 05:35 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 04:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses are expressing concern about what restrictions the governor could put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
New Mexico set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases Friday.
Retailers and restaurants in the state have been allowed to operate at 25% capacity. It's still unclear whether that will change when the governor updates the public health order next week.
"There's been a lot of talk and a lot of rumors about what restrictions may follow," said Carla Sonntag, president of the New Mexico Business Coalition. "So there's a growing concern about how these businesses are going to continue."
Sonntag said businesses owners are hurting financially and emotionally.
"I think that business owners are very in-tune with how this spreads and the concern, and I think they're doing absolutely everything that they can," Sonntag said. "Nobody wants to see anyone get sick with this."
Gov. Lujan Grisham said Thursday it's too early to determine what type of restrictions, if any, could be rolled back. She said her administration is looking to other states that have managed to keep the virus in check.
"We're looking at places like New York that are absolutely, certain neighborhoods, they're rolling back certain restaurant access and related entertainment and business activities," she said.
The governor's current public health order is in effect through Oct. 16.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company