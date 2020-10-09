COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 09, 2020 05:35 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses are expressing concern about what restrictions the governor could put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New Mexico set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases Friday.

Advertisement

Retailers and restaurants in the state have been allowed to operate at 25% capacity. It's still unclear whether that will change when the governor updates the public health order next week.

"There's been a lot of talk and a lot of rumors about what restrictions may follow," said Carla Sonntag, president of the New Mexico Business Coalition. "So there's a growing concern about how these businesses are going to continue."
 
Sonntag said businesses owners are hurting financially and emotionally.

"I think that business owners are very in-tune with how this spreads and the concern, and I think they're doing absolutely everything that they can," Sonntag said. "Nobody wants to see anyone get sick with this."
 
Gov. Lujan Grisham said Thursday it's too early to determine what type of restrictions, if any, could be rolled back. She said her administration is looking to other states that have managed to keep the virus in check.

"We're looking at places like New York that are absolutely, certain neighborhoods, they're rolling back certain restaurant access and related entertainment and business activities," she said.

The governor's current public health order is in effect through Oct. 16.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system
Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system
In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for an additional coronavirus aid package were abruptly halted last week by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on life in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on life in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports
Amid spike of COVID cases, parents, students protest governor's decision to cancel fall sports
COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions
COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions
APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody
APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody