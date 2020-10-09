COVID-19: Business anxious about potential new restrictions

"I think that business owners are very in-tune with how this spreads and the concern, and I think they're doing absolutely everything that they can," Sonntag said. "Nobody wants to see anyone get sick with this."



Gov. Lujan Grisham said Thursday it's too early to determine what type of restrictions, if any, could be rolled back. She said her administration is looking to other states that have managed to keep the virus in check.

"We're looking at places like New York that are absolutely, certain neighborhoods, they're rolling back certain restaurant access and related entertainment and business activities," she said.

The governor's current public health order is in effect through Oct. 16.