COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 17, 2020 02:40 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 02:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that the state is providing COVID-19 patient data by zip code.
People can search by zip code using the COVID-19 dashboard on the New Mexico Department of Health's website.
The interactive dashboard also breaks down cases by county, sex, age and race.
We’ve added a new layer to New Mexico's #COVID19 data dashboard, listing the concentrations of cases in the state by zip code and ensuring important pandemic data is available for the general public while protecting patient privacy.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 17, 2020
See it here: https://t.co/uigcaulLZ2
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company