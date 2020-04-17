COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code | KOB 4
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code

COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 17, 2020 02:40 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 02:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that the state is providing COVID-19 patient data by zip code.

People can search by zip code using the COVID-19 dashboard on the New Mexico Department of Health's website.

Advertisement

The interactive dashboard also breaks down cases by county, sex, age and race.

Click here to view the dashboard


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to president's plan to reopen economy
Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to president's plan to reopen economy
8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
In court, Legacy Church argues mass gatherings should be allowed in places of worship
In court, Legacy Church argues mass gatherings should be allowed in places of worship
US border officials opt to close Antelope Wells crossing
US border officials opt to close Antelope Wells crossing
Advertisement


7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment
Unemployment claims surpass Great Recession enrollment
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches