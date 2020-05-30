COVID-19 cases rise to 5,145 on Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,145 with 231 deaths.

The Navajo Epidemiology Center also cross-referenced the number of deaths and reconciled their data with that of state partners, which revealed 61 additional deaths. Officials said those 61 additional deaths did not occur within the past two days, but occurred over a period of time.