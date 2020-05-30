COVID-19 cases rise to 5,145 on Navajo Nation

Justine Lopez
Created: May 30, 2020 10:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,145 with 231 deaths.
The Navajo Epidemiology Center also cross-referenced the number of deaths and reconciled their data with that of state partners, which revealed 61 additional deaths. Officials said those 61 additional deaths did not occur within the past two days, but occurred over a period of time.
The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of their eighth weekend lockdown. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that the lockdowns have been paying off.
“During this weekend’s lockdown, let’s remain diligent and stay home and spend time with our loved ones. This week, we received data that shows the weekend lockdowns are working to decrease the number of hospital visits, emergency room visits, and we are also seeing a flattening of daily cases of the virus. We are fighting hard every day for our people, so please think of others and remain home and safe,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
