COVID-19 contact tracing improving in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 13, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 05:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reports making progress in contact tracing.

"All in all, things look really good," said Dr. Davis Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department. "It's a credit to New Mexicans and your diligence in wearing a mask."

Contact tracing fell behind in mid-July when COVID-19 cases were rising in the state. At the time, Department of Health officials said it took more than 90 hours to reach a positive case.

Health officials are reporting it now takes 24 hours to reach a positive case and 29 hours to reach close contacts.

The state has about 400 contact tracers.

Based on New Mexico's population, the Centers for Disease Control, recommends that the state have 600 contact tracers.

Department of Health officials said new contract tracers are being added weekly.
 


