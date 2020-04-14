COVID-19: Early clinical trials at UNM Hospital showing promising results

"We've had one patient on the remdesivir trial, and she did very well. She's nearing hospital discharge now," Dr. Harkins said. "She was on the ventilator for about two weeks, and she had no adverse events to that trial. And we're looking to get expanded access."

Only one patient at UNM Hospital has been on remdisivir. Harkins said they are working to get more from the company that makes it-- for critically ill patients.

Harkins said about nine people are on the trial which includes hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by Pres. Trump, and azithromycin.

"We have not had any adverse events on that trial either," Harkins said.

Other hospitals across the U.S. are doing similar testing, and Harkins said it will be crucial to combine findings to know whether the drugs are either of the drugs actually work to combat COVID-19.

"Right now, we need to study it in a controlled fashion to see if it really does have an impact - and then - we can't just go off prescribing it to everyone," Harkins said.