COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in New Mexico

Steve Soliz
Updated: February 08, 2021 06:09 PM
Created: February 08, 2021 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state reported Monday that there were fewer than 400 patients with COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals.
At its peak in late 2020, there were nearly 1,000 people with COVID-19 in the hospital.
Doctors are welcoming the drop in cases, but warn that hospitals are still at or near their max capacity.
"All of our hospitals continue to be at very high patient counts. So, because we've collaborated and committed to provide an extra amount of capacity through the use of contingency beds, we're all pretty close to fully utilizing all of our licensed beds," said Dr. Denise Gonzales of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. "So, yes, we're feeling a breather but remember that it's a breather from operating at the top of our contingency, and it's not a breather due to being down below our usual licensed capacity."
Some hospitals are taking advantage of a drop in COVID cases.
Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe has been able to scale back their COVID Unit.
However, doctors want people to know that the pandemic is not over.
"We still want to caution everybody to still be diligent. Wear masks, socially distance, washing hands, taking all of the precautions you need to," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval of Lovelace Health System. "The virus is still out there and still puts everyone at risk. We cannot get into a situation where we feel relaxed or fatigued from COVID."
