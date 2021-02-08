COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in New Mexico

Doctors are welcoming the drop in cases, but warn that hospitals are still at or near their max capacity.

"All of our hospitals continue to be at very high patient counts. So, because we've collaborated and committed to provide an extra amount of capacity through the use of contingency beds, we're all pretty close to fully utilizing all of our licensed beds," said Dr. Denise Gonzales of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. "So, yes, we're feeling a breather but remember that it's a breather from operating at the top of our contingency, and it's not a breather due to being down below our usual licensed capacity."