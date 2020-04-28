COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister | KOB 4
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 28, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The coronavirus has devastated an Albuquerque family.

Stanford Martin, a 31-year-old employee at Isleta Casino,  and his sister Freda Hernandez, 38, both died from COVID-19.

"I'm not going to lie, it hit us pretty hard," said George Hernandez, who was married to Freda. 

The couple had two young children. The children, along with George, tested positive for COVID-19. However, they never showed any symptoms.

"The kids been have been asking about her, 'where's mom? I miss mom. When is she coming home," George said.

George said his wife had underlying health conditions including asthma, and was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago.

"The tears that I hold back every day, I never thought I'd see what damage COVID can do," said Robert Hernandez, a family friend.

Robert is now pleading with people to take the virus seriously.

"I'm asking everybody please keep doing your part because this stuff is very dangerous," he said. "It's not a joke, people. There's people out there being ignorant -- please stop, do your part."

Freda's husband set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the costs of the funeral. Click here to donate.

He plans on having her buried on Navajo land. 
 


