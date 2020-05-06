COVID-19: NM patients given plasma transfusions have shown improvement

"Right now, this specific program is seeking anyone with a positive corona test result that has recovered from that to come and donate and be a part of this program," said Daniella Dusci of BPL Plasma.

The medical community is hopeful that antibodies found in the blood of people who recover from the virus could be key in developing treatments.

"We'll be teaming up with this alliance to still research," Dusci said. "We're still going to make these therapeutics to figure out what works, what doesn't work - but we do not have anything set up with local hospitals or anything like that-- still in the very beginning stages of this."

At hospitals across New Mexico, research is underway.

Researchers with UNM Hospital are seeking plasma donations to better understand the virus.

Patients at Christus St. Vincent and San Juan Regional Medical Center have already been given plasma transfusions.

"We've had three patients transfused at Christus St. Vincent over the last two weeks, and these are COVID-positive patients in our intensive care unit," said David Gonzales, M.D., Christus St. Vincent Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Gonzales said two of the patients who received the transfusions have improved, and the other was discharged.

"The good news is that if you're a COVID patient, and you receive a transfusion with these antibodies, you then become eligible to become a donor when you recover from the infection, so it's kind of the gift that keeps on giving," Dr. Gonzales said.

BPL is also calling on survivors to keep giving.

"We need you," Dusci said. "We need your help. We can't do this alone. We can't manufacture this alone. We need survivors to step up and help other survivors survive this disease."

BPL has four locations where people can donate plasma, two in Albuquerque, one in Farmington and one in Gallup.