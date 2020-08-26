COVID-19 outbreak in Las Vegas forces city offices to close

Some people aren't satisfied with how the outbreak has been handled.

"Our concern, of course, is the safety of our membership and not only that, but the entire workforce for the City of Las Vegas," said Chris Armijo, AFSCME Union representative.

Las Vegas City Councilor David Romero said the city is making sure protocols are being followed.

"We do have this small outbreak," he said. "Where it came from is still to be determined, and we've just got to watch out and care for each other."

Trujillo said city offices will remain closed until he learns more about test results.

"We will work diligently to make sure that our citizens are safe that our employees are safe," he said.