COVID-19 outbreak reported at the Roundhouse

Updated: January 28, 2021 08:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A small COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Roundhouse.
According to a spokesperson for the House Republicans, one of their members tested positive for the virus. The spokesperson said he's also aware of four other positive cases.
House Republicans released the following statement:
As we had predicted, requiring staff and legislators to convene, before the vaccine had a chance to be properly distributed, was a poor choice. The risks of COVID spread have clearly been present, now and when we discussed the format of the legislative session. House Republicans vehemently supported a delayed session to ensure safety and transparency. Our concern as we move forward is ensuring that, anyone who tests positive or has been exposed, returns to being healthy and safe. Our staff have chosen to stay home tomorrow, while Leadership discusses with the Department of Health on how to proceed moving forward to stop the exposure.
It's not clear what, if any, impact the positive cases will have on the remainder of the 2021 legislative session, which began Jan. 19.
The legislature is scheduled to be in session for 60 days.
