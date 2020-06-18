COVID-19 safety precautions taken as special session begins

Tessa Mentus
SANTA FE, N.M.- The Roundhouse looked a lot different Thursday for the start of the special legislative session.
The hallways, rotunda and galleries are usually packed. On Thursday, they were pretty much empty.
In an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the public is not allowed inside the Roundhouse.
The session is being live-streamed. However, there were hiccups Thursday. The stream went down for a short time, forcing senators to put business on hold so people who were watching at home would not miss out.
Lawmakers are encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Rows of seating have been blocked off, and hand sanitizer is readily available.
Lawmakers are required to wear masks, per the governor's public health order. The governor also made a point to reiterate her stance on masks, leaving a letter at each state lawmaker's seat in the chambers. The letter was accompanied by a homemade mask from New Mexicans.
However, some state leaders were spotted not wearing a face covering, or they were wearing it incorrectly.
