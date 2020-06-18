COVID-19 safety precautions taken as special session begins | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

COVID-19 safety precautions taken as special session begins

Tessa Mentus
Updated: June 18, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: June 18, 2020 04:17 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The Roundhouse looked a lot different Thursday for the start of the special legislative session.

The hallways, rotunda and galleries are usually packed. On Thursday, they were pretty much empty.

Advertisement

In an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the public is not allowed inside the Roundhouse.

The session is being live-streamed. However, there were hiccups Thursday. The stream went down for a short time, forcing senators to put business on hold so people who were watching at home would not miss out.

Lawmakers are encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Rows of seating have been blocked off, and hand sanitizer is readily available.

Lawmakers are required to wear masks, per the governor's public health order. The governor also made a point to reiterate her stance on masks, leaving a letter at each state lawmaker's seat in the chambers. The letter was accompanied by a homemade mask from New Mexicans. 

However, some state leaders were spotted not wearing a face covering, or they were wearing it incorrectly.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits
Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits
Police search for driver who fled serious car crash on foot
Police search for driver who fled serious car crash on foot
Diego de Vargas statue removed from Cathedral Park in Santa Fe
Diego de Vargas statue removed from Cathedral Park in Santa Fe
Tribal casinos in New Mexico reopen despite state warning
Tribal casinos in New Mexico reopen despite state warning
Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances
Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances
Advertisement


Task force recommends that students, staff wear face coverings when school resumes
Task force recommends that students, staff wear face coverings when school resumes
COVID-19 safety precautions taken as special session begins
COVID-19 safety precautions taken as special session begins
New Mexicans react to Supreme Court's DACA decision
New Mexicans react to Supreme Court's DACA decision
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases
Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances
Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances