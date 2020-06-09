COVID-19 tests to be available for lawmakers, staffers during special session

The Legislative Council also decided to let some committees meet the day before the session officially starts.

They also voted to make coronavirus testing available to lawmakers and their staff.

In fact, staff members entering the Roundhouse will be required to get tested.

Lawmakers can get a test as well, but it's not required.

The legislature will address an estimated $2 billion shortfall, which was caused by a dip in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

KOB 4 learned there could also be a response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

The session is scheduled to get started Thursday, June 18.

