COVID-19 tests to be available for lawmakers, staffers during special session

Updated: June 09, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: June 09, 2020 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico lawmakers are putting final touches on their plans for the special legislative session.
New Mexico lawmakers voted Tuesday to close the Roundhouse to the public during the special session due to concerns about COVID-19.
However, lawmakers, some of their staff and the media will be allowed in while they try to balance the budget.
"That it will give everyone a chance to debate. It will give the public an opportunity to watch. The media will have access to the building while balancing the public safety concerns, the public health concerns," said Rep. Damon Ely.
The Legislative Council also decided to let some committees meet the day before the session officially starts.
They also voted to make coronavirus testing available to lawmakers and their staff.
In fact, staff members entering the Roundhouse will be required to get tested.
Lawmakers can get a test as well, but it's not required.
The legislature will address an estimated $2 billion shortfall, which was caused by a dip in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
KOB 4 learned there could also be a response to the Black Lives Matter protests.
The session is scheduled to get started Thursday, June 18.
