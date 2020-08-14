COVID-19 vaccine: Which New Mexicans get access to it first?

Kai Porter
Updated: August 14, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 03:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham explained her plans for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
She said the focus will be on vaccinating high-risk groups first, which includes New Mexicans on the front lines of the pandemic and the most vulnerable citizens.
"You go to healthcare workers, you go to nursing home residents or high risk populations, you go to first responders and workers." the governor said during her Thursday briefing. "When you do that, you work to nearly eliminate, right, the high-risk kind mortality groups. The educators would also be in that group."
The focus would then move to the rest of the population.
However, decisions will also depend on how much vaccine is immediately available.
"After the groups in the public health list have access to a vaccine and are vaccinated, and its widely available, I'm getting a vaccine," the governor said. "I would want my family to get a vaccine. I would want them to be as safe, and they can now that we have this deadly virus living among us."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious disease, said the vaccine will not be 100% effective.
"There are no vaccines that are 100% effective. Vaccines like measles are 97-98% effective. If we get 50-70% effective with this vaccine, I will be very pleased," Fauci said.
Twenty-five COVID-19 vaccines are currently in human trials.
Fauci has said that he is optimistic a vaccine will be ready by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company