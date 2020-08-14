COVID-19 vaccine: Which New Mexicans get access to it first?

However, decisions will also depend on how much vaccine is immediately available.

"After the groups in the public health list have access to a vaccine and are vaccinated, and its widely available, I'm getting a vaccine," the governor said. "I would want my family to get a vaccine. I would want them to be as safe, and they can now that we have this deadly virus living among us."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious disease, said the vaccine will not be 100% effective.

"There are no vaccines that are 100% effective. Vaccines like measles are 97-98% effective. If we get 50-70% effective with this vaccine, I will be very pleased," Fauci said.

Twenty-five COVID-19 vaccines are currently in human trials.

Fauci has said that he is optimistic a vaccine will be ready by the end of 2020 or early 2021.