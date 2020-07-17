COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico | KOB 4
COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: July 17, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 04:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, provided an update about COVID-19 in New Mexico Friday. 

He believes the spike in cases is due to COVID fatigue.

"I think it's people being tired of COVID and not really believing they're gonna get it," Dr. Scrase said.

However, hundreds of New Mexicans are getting the disease every day.

"We believe the best correlate to daily case count is movement of New Mexicans around the state," Dr. Scrase said. "And that makes sense because the more people contact each other, the more they are likely to spread the virus."

Bernalillo County has seen a rapid increase in cases.

"Total positive cases in Bernalillo (County) by early next week, if things keep up the way they are, or late next week, we'll surpass McKinley County as the county with the most number of cases," Dr. Scrase said.

People who live in border towns are also noticing an increase in cases.

Dr. Scrase believes a lot of people are traveling to other states, where cases are a lot higher than New Mexico.

"I think it's probably something we're going to see for the rest of the pandemic," Dr. Scrase said. "Any characteristic of people getting together with other people, commerce or anything else will produce an inevitable increase in cases."

Dr. Scrase said virtually every region is trending upwards.

Dr. Scrase said the most recent spike in cases are likely from people getting together on the 4th of July.

"We just got off the 4th of July weekend two weeks ago," Dr. Scrase said. "This would be the time we would see a big uptick in cases from that."

The best way to avoid getting the disease is staying home, social distancing and wearing a mask, according to Dr. Scrase.
 


