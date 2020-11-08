COVID in New Mexico: Biostatistician helps put the latest numbers into context

Allen offered some advice on how to follow the latest statistics at home.

“You really have to pick a few that you believe in, you like, you understand, and they're intuitive enough, and go with those. Track those overtime yourself. And that is why the number of cases per day in New Mexico, while it's numbing us, is a good objective piece of fact to tell us where we are in this disease pandemic,” he said.

For those who are skeptical of the numbers, Allen said to turn to John’s Hopkins.

“Well this is where I feel very proud of the role places like John's Hopkins has played because they are a third party checking numbers, and they're not going to let their creditability slip through their fingers by not doing some serious digging into are these accurate numbers,” he said.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and state health officials have made it clear that they’re following science and math to get out of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the data doesn’t add up to any recent progress for the state.