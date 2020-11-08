COVID in New Mexico: Biostatistician helps put the latest numbers into context

Grace Reader
Created: November 08, 2020 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Mexico, it’s easy to become lost in the numbers. One biostatistician, however, helped put the latest pandemic numbers into context.
Hubert Allen is a biostatistician epidemiologist who graduated from the program at John’s Hopkins University that is putting out national research on COVID-19.
“I wanted to put some context to our situation and I wanted to do it simply. So I went to the goal of Dr. Anthony Fauci for our country, which was to go into the fall with no more than 10,000 cases, test positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States per day,” Allen explained. “I then did the math for the population of New Mexico to try and understand what Dr. Anthony Fauci's goal was for us going into this fall and the answer is 69 test positive cases per day.”
On Saturday, New Mexico reported 1,287, which is roughly 19 times worse than Fauci’s target.
Allen offered some advice on how to follow the latest statistics at home.
“You really have to pick a few that you believe in, you like, you understand, and they're intuitive enough, and go with those. Track those overtime yourself. And that is why the number of cases per day in New Mexico, while it's numbing us, is a good objective piece of fact to tell us where we are in this disease pandemic,” he said.
For those who are skeptical of the numbers, Allen said to turn to John’s Hopkins.
“Well this is where I feel very proud of the role places like John's Hopkins has played because they are a third party checking numbers, and they're not going to let their creditability slip through their fingers by not doing some serious digging into are these accurate numbers,” he said.
Gov. Lujan Grisham and state health officials have made it clear that they’re following science and math to get out of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the data doesn’t add up to any recent progress for the state.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company