COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles

Joshua Panas
Created: May 22, 2020 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor of the Santo Domingo Tribe warned the community that they have received reports of people, who tested positive for COVID-19, spitting car door handles.
The tribe is asking people to take extra precautions by disinfecting vehicles and high-touch areas.
Anyone with information about the people spitting on cars is asked to call Tribal officials at 505-225-5129 or 505-225-5139.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company