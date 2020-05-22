COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles | KOB 4
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles

Joshua Panas
Created: May 22, 2020 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor of the Santo Domingo Tribe warned the community that they have received reports of people, who tested positive for COVID-19, spitting car door handles.

The tribe is asking people to take extra precautions by disinfecting vehicles and high-touch areas. 

Anyone with information about the people spitting on cars is asked to call Tribal officials at 505-225-5129 or 505-225-5139.


