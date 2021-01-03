COVID relief among priorities for newly-sworn in US Sen. Ben Ray Lujan

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ben Ray Lujan was sworn in Sunday as the newest U.S. Senator from New Mexico.
Following the swearing in ceremony, Sen. Lujan said he's ready to get to work fro New Mexicans.
"There’s so much work to get done. Being on the phone with people back in New Mexico, with their prayers and their congratulations, but they’re still sharing stories with me about how families are struggling back in New Mexico," he said.
Lujan said his priorities include:
COVID relief for New Mexicans
Breaking through political gridlock
Extend himself to his constituents
"I understand that I didn’t earn the vote of every New Mexican and that I have a lot of work to do to earn their trust and their support as well, but I do look forward to learning from them and making sure that we’re able to help New Mexico families recover and rebuild, especially during these tough times in COVID," Lujan said.
Using a personal Bible, Lujan was sworn by Vice President Mike Pence.
"The Bible was given to me by my family, from my sister, Jackie, when I was first elected to office and so that was a gift on Christmas day in 2004," Lujan said.
"I’ve asked different leaders that have been part of our swearing ins to sign the Bible, and today V.P. Pence was very gracious and also putting his name in the Good Book," Lujan added.
