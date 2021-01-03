COVID relief among priorities for newly-sworn in US Sen. Ben Ray Lujan

COVID relief for New Mexicans

Breaking through political gridlock

Extend himself to his constituents

"I understand that I didn’t earn the vote of every New Mexican and that I have a lot of work to do to earn their trust and their support as well, but I do look forward to learning from them and making sure that we’re able to help New Mexico families recover and rebuild, especially during these tough times in COVID," Lujan said.

Using a personal Bible, Lujan was sworn by Vice President Mike Pence.

"The Bible was given to me by my family, from my sister, Jackie, when I was first elected to office and so that was a gift on Christmas day in 2004," Lujan said.

"I’ve asked different leaders that have been part of our swearing ins to sign the Bible, and today V.P. Pence was very gracious and also putting his name in the Good Book," Lujan added.