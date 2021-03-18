COVID-safe Meow Wolf opens Friday

However, the time wasn't all lost. Garbett said exhibits were updated, and new safety measures were implemented.

"We have upgraded our air conditioner so we’ve put in UV light that cleans the air," she said. "We have tons more janitorial staff that we’ve hired. We have way more than we did before. We also have temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer and wipes everywhere."

Meow Wolf also expanded their gift shop and food court to give guests more space.

Capacity will be limited to 25%, Monday through Friday.

Exhibits will also be less interactive. Instead, guests can use their phones to access certain features.

"Once more people are vaccinated and herd immunity is at a good spot, we’ll bring stuff like the dryer back," Garbett said. "We’ll increase capacity, and then hopefully in the fall we can have concerts here again. It’s something we’re definitely looking forward to, but we’re just going to take it slow and follow our governor and CDC’s guidelines.”

