Cowboys for Trump co-founder won't seek reelection | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: March 09, 2022 08:00 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin says he won’t run for reelection on the Otero County commission in southern New Mexico or seek any other public office in the 2022 election cycle.

As a crucial registration deadline passed, Griffin said Tuesday that he has lost faith in the political system and the ability to effect change through elected office, though he will continue to be vocal.

Griffin said the decision to sit out the election was not tied to his legal defense against misdemeanor criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin denies allegations that he knowingly entered barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds.


