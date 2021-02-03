Cowboys for Trump founder appeals ruling that would keep him locked up pending trial

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 03, 2021 03:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Otero County Commission Couy Griffin is appealing a judge's decision to keep him in federal custody pending trial.
The Cowboys for Trump founder is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds during the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Griffin wants to be released on the "standard conditions recommended by Pretrial Services, or such other conditions as the Court deems necessary to assure his appearance, so that he does not remain incarcerated pretrial for a period of time longer than the statutory maximum sentence should he be convicted.”
Griffin's attorney has argued that his client is "not a crazy person even though he has made some unfortunate statements."
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the founder of Cowboys for Trump made a prediction about Inauguration Day. He said “blood will run out of the building." He was arrested in Washington, D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
