Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 30, 2020 06:45 PM
Created: September 30, 2020 05:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has been banned from the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation, according to the reservation’s website.

The tribe announced the ban after Griffin posted two videos recorded on tribal land to the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page.

Tribal President Gabe Aguilar said the videos were “reckless” and “harmed the community.”

The first video reportedly showed a tribal member accusing tribal leaders of not responding to a medical emergency. 

According to Griffin, he was helping a constituent by giving him a platform to voice  his grievances after not receiving any help from the tribe. 

"I saw his case…he's got all his documentation in line,” said Griffin. “He's got a valid reason for requesting help and he can't find that help inside of the tribe."

Aguilar disagreed with the contents of that video.

“The first video includes false information and statements against Tribal members – including a Tribal elder that had nothing to do with any of the allegations,” said Aguilar in a statement posted online.

Meanwhile, a second video shows Griffin receiving a traditional blessing and laughing with tribal members after one of the members makes a joke about hopping on “a dead Democrat.”

“This second video is offensive,” wrote Aguilar.

“Tribal blessings are not comical and are not to be used to make political statements. The Tribe feels like it has no choice but to banish Mr. Griffin,” he said.

According to Griffin, he wasn’t being inappropriate.

"It made them laugh, and I laughed, and I responded but it was in no way, shape or form directed at the blessing that was going on because I would never make light of or poke fun or mock any traditional blessing, so that probably got me the most for them to think that I'm making fun of or mocking them,” said Griffin. 

“It was an unfair statement to make,” he added.

According to Aguilar, other Cowboys for Trump members and Otero County commissioners are allowed on the reservation.

The tribe did not respond to KOB’s request for comment regarding the allegations posted in the first video.


