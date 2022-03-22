'Cowboys for Trump' founder handed split verdict over Capitol riot

His defense was centered around where former Vice President Mike Pence was during the riots, claiming it could not legally be restricted if Pence wasn't there.

KOB 4 talked to Griffin Sunday night.

"I've been tried, convicted, and sentenced for a crime that I haven't even been able to have my day in court on. So I'm looking forward to tomorrow and you know you never want to count your chickens before they hatch, but I believe all of ours are gonna hatch and we're gonna have a great day," he said.

Griffin faced the two misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.