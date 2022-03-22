'Cowboys for Trump' founder handed split verdict over Capitol riot

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 22, 2022 10:25 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Otero County commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin was found guilty Tuesday of misdemeanor entering restricted US Capitol grounds
The judge handed down a split verdict as Griffin was also found not guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
"I never was told to leave, I never was told I couldn't be there, and I never saw a sign that said I couldn't be there. I thought that we the people own the property around the Capitol," said Griffin on the entering restricted grounds charge.
He still claims he went to peacefully protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. But prosecutors say Griffin knowingly moved past barricades restricting access to the Capitol.
His defense was centered around where former Vice President Mike Pence was during the riots, claiming it could not legally be restricted if Pence wasn't there.
KOB 4 talked to Griffin Sunday night.
"I've been tried, convicted, and sentenced for a crime that I haven't even been able to have my day in court on. So I'm looking forward to tomorrow and you know you never want to count your chickens before they hatch, but I believe all of ours are gonna hatch and we're gonna have a great day," he said.
Griffin faced the two misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company